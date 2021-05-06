Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $494.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

