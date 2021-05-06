Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,313 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.