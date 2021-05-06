Mizuho Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $49.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

