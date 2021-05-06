Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) were up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 800,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 134,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

