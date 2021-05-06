Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.01

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 40083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.