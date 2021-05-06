iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.39

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.39 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 1116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $318,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.