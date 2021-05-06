WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.19

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 6512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

