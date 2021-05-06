CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $12,079,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

