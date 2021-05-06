Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,477 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 156.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

