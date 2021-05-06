Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $1,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

