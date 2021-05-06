Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 454.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $102.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.