New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

