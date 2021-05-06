Strs Ohio Purchases 4,300 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,601. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

