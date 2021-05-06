Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $10.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the highest is $11.02 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.65 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

