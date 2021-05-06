Strs Ohio Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

