Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telefónica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TEF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

