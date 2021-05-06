JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price to $32.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

