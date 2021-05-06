Credit Suisse Group Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $73.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXT. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

