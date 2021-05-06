Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $93.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

CBRE stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

