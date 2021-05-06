Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MORF stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Morphic has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $104,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $222,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,838 shares of company stock worth $23,263,510. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

