Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 469.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.