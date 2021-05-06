Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 60,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

