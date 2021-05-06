Private Advisor Group LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.