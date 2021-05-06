Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 997 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.42% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEUZ stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

