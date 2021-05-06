Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 411 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

