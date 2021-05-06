Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,652 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

