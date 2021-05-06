New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Xerox worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

