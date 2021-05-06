New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

