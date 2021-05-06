Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ryder System worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

