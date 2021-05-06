Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,481 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $917,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

