Barclays Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $59.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $33,021,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock worth $164,175,448.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.