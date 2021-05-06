Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.22.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

