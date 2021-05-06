Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of HASI opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.64%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

