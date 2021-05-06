Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice reported mixed first-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. It is well poised to benefit from the launch of wireless services, coupled with growth in advertising and news platforms. The company has accelerated the deployment of 1-gig services and has covered more than 1 million households with fiber-to-the-home technology. It is rolling out enhanced data and services for business customers to strengthen its market presence. The company has augmented its footprint in North Carolina with the acquisition of Morris Broadband. Further, it is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub. However, intense competition from established players, high programming costs and forex woes pose headwinds for Altice.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.13 on Monday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

