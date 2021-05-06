Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $49.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 40.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

