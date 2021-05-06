Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $74.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

ALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

