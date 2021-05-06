Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of ADM opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,163.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

