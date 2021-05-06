American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,691. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 564.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 307,540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.