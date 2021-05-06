VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

