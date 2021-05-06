Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Sells $43,911,000.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

