John Troiano Sells 165,523 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $53.25 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $797.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

