O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $3,287,671.42 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $560.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $561.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

