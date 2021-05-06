Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 79,183 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

