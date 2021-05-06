Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 79,183 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
