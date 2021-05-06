Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO Sells $4,280,715.52 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Bryan Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $21,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

