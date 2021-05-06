JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,375 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

