Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.50.

CHTR opened at $673.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

