JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $866.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

