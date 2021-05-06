Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 804.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

