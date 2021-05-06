JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 18,349 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

GRAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAY. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

