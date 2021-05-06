JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 257.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $27,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,690.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,332 shares of company stock valued at $172,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

